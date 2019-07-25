SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Springfield murder.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Edgardo Cruz-Diaz, 20, turned himself into Springfield Police on Wednesday after a arrest warrant had been issued on a murder charge.
The warrant was issued as part of the investigation into the July 3 stabbing death of Luis Fernandez on Worthington Street.
Cruz-Diaz is now the second person arrested in the case. Angel Padilla, 50, was arrested on a murder charge on July 12 by Holyoke Police.
