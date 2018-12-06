Walmart Boston Road Black Friday exterior 112018

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 'Secret Santa' spread some holiday cheer to customers of a local Walmart.

A Walmart spokesperson told Western Mass News that on Thursday, someone went the store on Boston Road in Springfield, paid off several layaway purchases that were under $100, and put $100 towards other layaway purchases that were over that price.

That anonymous benefactor wasn't done in the layaway department, though.

The same person then also paid for the groceries of some other shoppers.

Layaway season at Walmart ends on December 10.

