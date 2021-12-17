BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just one week before Christmas, a secret Santa is paying a visit to some houses in Belchertown. Dozens of community members have taken to Facebook to say thank you for these unexpected gifts and one family is now inspired to pay the giving forward.
“We are very, very blessed. We are very, very happy and whoever it was, thank you,” said Katelyn Morris of Belchertown
With Christmas just one week away, some families in Belchertown are getting an early visit from some of Santa’s helpers. It’s a surprise that Morris and many others in the Belchertown community did not expect this holiday season.
“I get up and I go outside and on our delivery table, there is this giant bag of toys and a man and a teenage girl it looks like we’re standing nearby and I was like ‘What is this for?’ and he goes ‘It’s a delivery for Santa’ and they got in the car and they left,” Morris explained.
Her Ring camera caught Santa’s elves in the act, dropping off that bag of toys for her five-year-old daughter, Kenzie. They were toys, she told Western Mass News, that almost seemed to be picked out uniquely for Kenzie.
“There are coloring books, there’s Hot Wheels cars, there’s my Little Pony stuff, there’s clothes that look like somebody saw it and thought this would look really cute on her. It all looked hand-picked for her,” Morris added.
Dozens of Belchertown residents thanked this secret Santa on Facebook as these gifts are even more special during what has been a challenging year for many.
“Whoever it was, we are greatly appreciated and I’m a college student and I don’t have an income right now, so I can focus on school and my daughter, so getting a little bit of extra presents for her was a huge blessing and I am speechless,” Morris noted.
Now, Morris said this Christmas magic is inspiring her and her daughter to pay it forward.
“We want to spread the wealth…It has definitely sparked an interest to donate other stuff to other families in need, so we’re going to my daughter’s old toys now,” Morris said.
