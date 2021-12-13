SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Congressman Richard Neal was joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in Springfield on Monday.
The two were at Union Station to highlight the plans for Massachusetts to receive about $2.8 billion over five years for public transportation in the new bipartisan infrastructure law.
During the event, Walsh, who served as mayor of Boston for more than seven years before joining the Biden administration, was asked about a possible run for governor, now that Charlie Baker has decided not to run for a third term.
"There's a lot of speculation on a lot of things and I'm not speculating on it...I'm working in an administration that is working to move our country forward. I work for a great guy in President Biden. We're laying out a good plan to move forward and my job is to be focused on being the best Secretary of Labor I can be for the working people in America," Walsh explained.
Walsh said the bipartisan infrastructure law will help to spur economic growth in the region.
It was signed into law on November 15.
