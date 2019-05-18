Section of Boston Rd. in Springfield blocked off as part of active investigation.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An unspecified incident has forced police to shut down a section of Boston Road.
While details remain limited at this time, Lt. Kane of the Springfield Police Department was able to tell us that Boston Road around the 900 block is closed as part of an active investigation.
Details regarding the incident were not immediately available, and we have reached to Springfield Police Department officials, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
Witnesses we spoke with say they're shocked, because you usually don't see things like this in this neighborhood.
It is unclear when that section of Boston Road is expected to reopen.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
