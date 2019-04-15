HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Cabot Street has been blocked after a vacant building partially collapsed Monday evening.
Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department stated that fire officials responded to 115-119 Cabot Street for a report of bricks collapsing at a building.
Cavagnac stated that the building they were called to is a vacant apartment building, later classifying it as a "small collapse".
Police have blocked off Cabot Street at Commercial Street as crews continue to investigate.
The Holyoke Building Commissioner is not on scene as of yet, but is expected to be arriving shortly.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
