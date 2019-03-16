Section of Country Club Rd. in Greenfield closed as crews work to mend water main break.

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield officials have closed off a portion of Country Club Road as crews work to mend a water main break.
Greenfield Fire officials state that Country Club Road is shut down from Country Side Road to the Country Club Road entrance.
The Greenfield Department of Public Works is on scene working to fix the issue, and officials have not stated when they anticipate on that section of the road to reopen.
It is unclear if any homes have been affected by this water main break.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.