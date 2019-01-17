Section of East Main Street in Orange closed after car strikes pole.

ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have closed down a portion of East Main Street after a car struck a pole early Thursday morning.
Orange Fire officials tell us that the road will be closed for an unknown amount of time as the electric company works on replacing the damaged pole.
Thankfully, no one was injured during the accident, and officials have not stated how many people were inside the vehicle when the accident occurred.
If you are heading east, officials are detouring traffic from East Main Street over to Battle Street, then Jones Street, and finally back on to East Main Street.
If you are heading in the opposite direction, officials will be detouring vehicles from East Main Street over Jones Street, then Battle Street, and finally back on to East Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.