Section of East St. in Springfield closed after car strikes telephone pole.

 Andrew Masse

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and Eversource crews are on scene at East Street after a car struck a telephone pole.

Our crew on scene reports that East Street between Page Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue has been blocked off as officials continue to investigate.

It is unclear if anyone was injured, and Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they were not called in to extricate anyone.

We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but have not yet returned our request for comment.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

