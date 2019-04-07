NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A section of Elm Street will remain closed until crews can work to mend a water main break that occurred on Riverside Drive Sunday morning.
We're being told the break happened near the high school.
Officer Raptelsdorfer with the Northampton Police Department told us the DPW arrived on scene to begin repair work on a damaged storm water system at about 6 a.m.
The water main break is in the area of Riverside Drive and Nutting Avenue.
Northampton police tell Western Mass News DPW crews were expected to be working at the scene of the break for most of the day.
No ETA of when repairs would be complete, police reported to us at 11 a.m. Sunday.
As a result of the water main break, Elm Street is closed from Nutting Ave. to Riverside Drive until the water main break is mended.
Several homes were without water for an undisclosed amount of time on Sunday, but services have since been restored.
The City of Northampton posted a statement to Facebook that stated that detours will be in place on Monday as crews continue to fix the water main break.
Stay with Western Mass News for all the latest details. We will keep you updated both on-air and online as we learn more.
