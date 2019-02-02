Section of Holland Rd. in Sturbridge partially blocked due to single-car crash.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Holland Road in Sturbridge is partially blocked due to a single-car crash.
Sturbridge Police tell us that the crash occurred at 252 Holland Road
Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and it is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle when the crash occurred.
Police officials in Sturbridge state that drivers passing through can expect delays.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
