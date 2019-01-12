Section of Loudville Road in Easthampton closed following motor vehicle crash.

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Easthampton have closed down a section of Loudville Road due to a motor vehicle crash and a broken utility pole.
Details remain limited at this time, but Easthampton Police officials tell us that Loudville Road, between West and Torrey Streets, will be closed for several hours.
It is unclear when exactly the crash occurred.
Officials have not stated how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if anyone was injured.
The electric company is also on scene at 88 Loudville Road to replace a broken utility pole.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Easthampton Police Department for further comment, but have not heard back yet.
