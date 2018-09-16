Section of Main Street in Belchertown closed down after two motorcycles collide.

BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Main Street at Maple Street was closed down for a short period of time after one motorcycle rear-ended another motorcycle.
Sgt. Henn of the Belchertown Police Department tells us they were called to the scene at 10:40 Sunday morning.
The driver that rear-ended the motorcycle fell off his bike and was transported to Baystate with minor injuries.
No word if speed played a factor in the accident or if the other driver was injured.
The road was reopened by police around 11 a.m.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
