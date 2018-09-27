HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Main Street is blocked off following a single-car rollover accident.

Holyoke Police tell us that the jaws of life were called in to extricate the two occupants, a mother and her young daughter.

No word on either person's condition or how old both occupants are.

Officials tell us that the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m., but has since been cleared.

We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

