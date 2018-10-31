STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Both sides of the Mass Pike at Mile Marker 77 have been shut down due to a tractor trailer accident.
The office of the Massachusetts State Police Media Relations tells us that the State Police barracks in Charlton responded to the call of a tractor trailer accident on the Westbound side of the Mass Pike in Sturbridge shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Both of the vehicles involved were identified as tractor trailers.
We're told that at least one person was injured, and was transported to the hospital as a result.
Officials had to shut down both sides of the highway so that they could accommodate the medical helicopter.
We're told that one lane has opened open, and one of the vehicles being towed suffered a severely-damaged front end.
No word yet on the extent of that person's injuries or how many people were involved in the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
