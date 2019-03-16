Section of New Boston Rd. in Sturbridge closed due to two-car crash.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene investigating a two-car crash that occurred in the area of 106 New Boston Road.
The road has been temporarily blocked as crews continue to investigate.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how long the road is expected to be closed for.
Sturbridge Police state that drivers in the area can expect delays, and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.