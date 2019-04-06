SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of Page Boulevard has been closed following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.
The incident occurred right at the curve near Onedia and Smallwood Streets.
While details remain limited at this time, Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh tells us that the driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the car remained on scene, added Walsh.
This crash did create some traffic back-ups.
Page Boulevard was closed off at Berkshire Avenue, as well as the other end on Goodwin Street.
We still don't know the status of everyone involved.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
