SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The area of 25 Parker Street was closed down Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash.
Lt. Arpin of the Springfield Police Department tells us that they were called to the scene shortly after 4:30 p.m.
A car traveling north on Parker Street suddenly hit a parked car before proceeding into the southbound side of the street, hitting an oncoming truck.
Upon striking the parked vehicle, the car then went forward and struck the vehicle that was in front of them.
Officials closed down the street, and traffic was rerouted on Kopernick and Kosciusko Streets.
The road has since reopened, and officials have stated that the occupants involved in the accident did suffer unspecified injuries.
No word yet if any citations were given to the driver responsible or how many people were involved in the accident.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
