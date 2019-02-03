Section of Rt. 20 in Sturbridge partially blocked due to 2-car accident.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene investigating a two-car crash that occurred at Rt. 20 at Rt. 40 Sunday afternoon.

Details remain limited at this time, but Sturbridge Police officials tell us that both vehicles were in different lanes following the crash.

Three ambulances are also on scene to evaluate the occupants involved.

It is unclear how many occupants were in each vehicle when the accident occurred.

This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.

