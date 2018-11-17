Section of Rt. 57 in Tolland reduced to one lane following one-vehicle accident.

TOLLAND, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police were on scene of a single motor vehicle accident that occurred on Rt. 57 Saturday morning.
When officials arrived on scene, they found a vehicle, located off to the side of the road, turned on its side.
As a result, police closed off a section of the road, and only one lane of traffic could get by as crews investigated.
Details are limited, but Tolland Police officials tell us that the driver had veered off the roadway, and there were no serious injuries.
No word on how many people were involved in the accident or what caused the driver to go off the road.
