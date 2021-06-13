Road closed generic

Image: Daniel X. O'Neil  / CC BY 2.0 

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Shearer St. from Lawrence St. to Thorndike St. in Palmer will be closed for several hours due to a water main break Sunday, according to Palmer Police.

Police said the cause of the water main break is unknown and the section closed by the Mass Pike overpass is impassable. Police said there was no property damage.

Police said cars are being detoured down Lawrence St. and Thorndike St.

