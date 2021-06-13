PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Shearer St. from Lawrence St. to Thorndike St. in Palmer will be closed for several hours due to a water main break Sunday, according to Palmer Police.
Police said the cause of the water main break is unknown and the section closed by the Mass Pike overpass is impassable. Police said there was no property damage.
Police said cars are being detoured down Lawrence St. and Thorndike St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.