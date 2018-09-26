Silver St accident Agawam 092618

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A single-car crash in Agawam is impacting drivers coming in and out of the Big E tonight.

Drivers have been rerouted on Silver Street after a car crashed into a telephone pole and landed on it's side around 7:30 p.m.

Our crew on-scene said the area was closed while crews worked to fix the pole.

There's no word yet if anyone was hurt, or how long the area will be blocked off for.

Western Mass News has reached out to Agawam police for more information.

We'll continue to follow the latest on this story on-air, online, and in the app.

