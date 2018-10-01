CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee police are asking drivers to seek an alternative route while they investigate a serious vehicle vs bicyclist crash this evening.
According to Officer Mike Wilk, the crash occurred in the area of 200 Springfield Street around 9:10 p.m.
We're told the bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Wilk said the area will be shut down until midnight while their crash reconstruction team investigates.
