WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police shut down a section of Springfield Street Sunday evening after a car struck a utility pole.
Sgt. Arventos of the Wilbraham Police Department tells us that the pole was dangling, and National Grid crews were on scene working to repair the damaged pole.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials have opened up one side of the road.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
