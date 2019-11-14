Section of Tyler St. in Pittsfield closed due to active investigation.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several streets in the city of Pittsfield are blocked to through traffic as part of an active and ongoing investigation.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, Pittsfield Police officials say that Tyler Street s closed between Cherry and Pine Streets and Pleasure Avenue and Smith Street.
Police say they are focusing their attention on the 200 block of Tyler Street.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how long those streets will be closed.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
