Section of Wahconah St. in Pittsfield reopened following rollover crash.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A rollover accident forced police to shut down a portion of Wahconah Street Thursday evening.
Lt. Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department tells us that this occurred at the intersection of Wahconah Street and Pecks Road.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and the driver was issued a citation for running a red light.
That section of Wahconah Street has since reopened.
The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Department.
