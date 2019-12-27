Section of West Housatonic St. in Pittsfield closed due to crash.

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A section of a busy road in Pittsfield is closed as crews continue to investigate a motor vehicle accident.
Officials say that West Housatonic Street between Clarkson and Lebanon Avenues is closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
