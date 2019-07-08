SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has reported on the safety and security of schools, colleges, and churches.
What about the security of your apartment building?
Residents in one complex in Northampton brought their concerns to us and we then looked into common security problems.
"People have stuck things in the door, so they can come in without ringing the bell," said Dan Mihalak, a resident of McDonald House apartments.
Unlike a house, an apartment complex relies on the collective trust of everyone living there, a common understanding that every resident wants to have a secure building.
"This is not a safe place for someone my age to live," Mihalak added.
Tenants at the McDonald House apartments in Northampton don't feel that collective trust is there.
"At two 3 o'clock in the morning, I hear banging and knocking. I get out of bed and 'Oh I'm sorry, It's the wrong door.' Where did you come from? How did you get up in this building?" Mihalak explained.
They said people who don't live in the building frequently make their way inside, walking through at opportune times.
"I leave the wheelchair by the door and then I go to the mailbox, which is three feet from there, and as I'm opening my own mailbox, people go around my wheelchair," said resident Jude Sidney.
Tenants also said that people will use deception, dialing random units from the lobby phone to get buzzed in.
"The bell will ring, 'Can you let me in?' at 11 o'clock at night, 10 o'clock at night. They just randomly pick so somebody will pick up. 'I'm stuck, I've lost my key." We don't know if it's somebody who really lives here,"
We spoke with the Northampton Housing Authority, which responded, saying: "In all apartment communities, there is always a chance of piggybacking, but if witnessed by our staff, it is immediately addressed. Further, if staff are informed by a resident or non-resident, we conduct an investigation."
"A lot of the issues are access control," said Michael Drolet with MJ Norton Security.
Drolet said he's seen similar security problems in apartment buildings throughout western Massachusetts.
"We use the term piggybacking. Somebody will be standing there waiting to gain access to the building that does not live there and they'll follow people in," Drolet explained.
Drolet said tenants are often hesitant to act as their own security guards.
"They're uncomfortable saying something to the people like, 'where are you going?' 'you don't live here' and it might be that they're just uncomfortable, they're scared," Drolet added.
Western Mass News checked a few local complexes with some of the tactics Drolet and McDonald House tenants said people use to gain entry.
One building was locked and when we tried to ring the different units, no one answered.
Reporter Audrey Russo tried piggybacking at another building, but before she could get the chance, a maintenance worker opened the door for her.
"Do you guys have a security plan in place?" Russo asked.
Russo didn't need any help getting inside the last building, located in downtown Springfield. The lock on one of the doors leading into the hallways was broken amd she was able to walk right in
We contacted the company managing that property. which assured us there have been no security incidents in 2019.
An official addressed the broken door lock, saying "work orders related to security items are given the highest priority for repair." They went on to say, "our staff will address the lock you found at Northern Leights immediately. Thank you for bringing it our attention."
In the end, Drolet evokes that notion of collective trust, saying without it, even the best security plans will fail.
"It needs to be a team effort with property management and the residents. Everybody needs to work on it together in order to make these homes feel safer," Drolet said.
