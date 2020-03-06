HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're just two weeks away from Saint Patrick's festivities in Holyoke.
On Friday, organizers gathered for their annual security briefing for the race and parade.
Local, state, and federal officials were in attendance today, learning about the plans in place for this year's event.
Thousands converge in Holyoke each year for the road race, as well as line the streets each year for the annual parade, which has taken place for more than 60 years.
Parade officials told Western Mass News that we can expect one major change this year.
"One of the changes we've made this year is it's going to be filmed in front of Holyoke High School, instead of the Farrell Funeral Home on Northampton Street. Because of that, it's necessitated an earlier start time for the parade," said Marc Joyce, Holyoke St. Patrick's Committee president.
The parade will now step off from K-Mart Plaza at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 22.
