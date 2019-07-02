BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boston is preparing for the big Fourth of July celebration on the Esplanade, which includes fireworks, music, and major safety measures.
It's the 45th show at the Hatch Shell to celebrate the Fourth of July and America's independence. Some call it an iconic event and it's an event that is taken seriously to ensure people's safety.
"There's a tremendous amount of work that goes into making sure that this is the safe, fun, and enjoyable event that it's supposed to be," said Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker.
Rehearsals are set to begin Wednesday. The Boston Pops and other guests will perform during the fireworks show on Thursday and officials said like in past years, you can expect a large police presence on the Esplanade.
"State Police will be on foot, but also on bikes, motorcycles and horses. You'll see the marine unit in the water and the Air Wing in the sky," said Jeanne Benincasa Thorpe, the state's undersecretary of public safety and security:
There will also be surveillance from above, including troopers trained to spot signs of potential threats. Thorpe said their mission is to protect everyone's safety and to continue monitoring any indicators of danger.
"At this stage, there is no specific threats or credible threats to the venue. All the same, our team will be operating on heightened alert posture," Thorpe added.
Officials also announced a list of items that are prohibited in the event. They include coolers on wheels, backpacks, weapons, glass containers, cans, grills, alcohol, drones, and bicycles.
Authorities are recognizing the importance of this event and how it attracts people from all over the country who can stream online or watch on television, and out of over 800 events in Boston annually, they said this one is special.
"To present something that is so important, that means something to so many millions of people, that not only is a signature event for the city of Boston, but is really to my mind, where America spends the Fourth of July," said Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.
Officials said the theme of this event is if you see something, say something. Anything suspicious should be reported to police.
State Police also said that on Wednesday, spectators can enter the Esplandade to see the rehearsals starting at 4 p.m. and on Thursday starting at 9 a.m. for the actual Fourth of July events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.