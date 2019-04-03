BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The head of Boston's F.B.I. office says there are no credible threats directed at the Boston Marathon this year.
The race will be held this year on April 15, six years to the day after the marathon bombings.
Federal, state, and local law enforcement met with reporters in the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel this morning to discuss safety and security preparations for this year's race.
The head of the F.B.I. in Boston says more than 7,000 public safety personnel will be working at this year's marathon.
There will also be undercover officers and drones along the route.
Officials say they're expecting 30,000 runners, 10,000 volunteers, and about one million people to line the streets to watch the race.
State Police will deploy all four of their helicopters, and cameras will be in spots along the course.
"Hope that," Massachusetts State Police Col. Kerry Gilpin tells us. "Marathon participants and spectators will take comfort in the parts of the security plan. They cannot readily see our undercover troopers and officers. They will include those with specialized training that will detect odd behaviors indicative of potential threats."
Officials say an undisclosed number of plain clothes officers will be in the crowd.
In all, nearly 7,000 law enforcement personnel will be deployed.
Law enforcement is once again urging the public to call in anything that they see is suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.