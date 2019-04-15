BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's Marathon Monday and thousands of men and women from across the country are in Boston for the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon.
It's an event unlike any other.
You really have to be here to experience the energy and emotion from both the runners and the people cheering them on.
For this day to run smoothly and successfully, you need a team of hardworking volunteers, first responders, and security workers.
Between the crowds of people lined along Boylston Street in downtown Boston, pops of bright green, orange, and red.
Every way you turned, there was a police officer, firefighter, or volunteer standing by.
"Everybody's here," Brian Trickett of the Boston Athletic Association tells us. "The F.B.I., the A.T.F., the C.I.A., the D.E.A., the Boston Police, and lots of police departments outside of Boston, fire Departments, EMTs, [and[ EMS. It's an enormous undertaking as you can imagine. One of the most popular, if not the most popular marathon, in the world."
Security Captain Brian Trickett says planning for this day is a year-long process.
"It starts right after this marathon end for next year, and," continued Trckett. "Goes right up to Marathon Day. Lot of effort behind the scenes, countless hours, [and] a lot of volunteerism."
Brian tells Western Mass News he's worked the marathon for the past nineteen years, but everything changed six years ago after the marathon bombings.
"Since 2013, on the tragic day," stated Trickett. "A lot has changed security-wise. It used to be a lot more relaxed. We still had barriers, obviously, but it was for other reasons. We didn't have checkpoints and things, so it's gotten a lot worse, as far as I'm concerned, since that tragic day in 2013."
All the extra security checkpoints and measures are to make sure this exciting day continues to be fun, safe, and successful for all runners and attendees.
"The runners are extremely thankful," adds Brian. "I can't even tell you how many runners have come up and thanked me and my team for all of our work."
Again, this year marks the sixth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.
It's the first time the anniversary has fallen on Race Day.
Earlier this afternoon, at 2:49 p.m., the Boston Athletic Association held a moment of remembrance for the victims.
