(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is the local home for New England Revolution soccer.
On Saturday, May 29th, the Revolution take on F.C. Cincinatti starting at 3 p.m.
You can catch all of the live action exclusively on Cozi TV.
Cozi TV is available on the following channels:
- Antenna - Channel 3.6
- Dish - Channel 253
- Comcast - Channels 293 and 1165
- Charter - Channel 183
