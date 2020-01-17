EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Wednesday's incident, we were told 11-year-old Charlotte Moccia screamed and kicked as she was being forced into a car.
However, what else can kids do to defend themselves?
Most parents are holding their kids a little more closely following Wednesday's abduction. We can't be with our children 24/7, but as we found out, there are a few simple things we can teach our kids in the rare case that they need to get away,
In the case of Wednesday's abduction, Springfield Police said Moccia did everything right.
"Her screaming made such an important role of her neighbors, finding out and seeing what was going on, so her by fighting back and screaming alerted the neighbors and possibly saved her life," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Daniel Krahala of Edge Martial Arts in East Longmeadow added, "You best weapon is your voice."
Krahala teaches students ages four and up. He told Western Mass News that his student's parents are looking for their kids not only to learn the arts - agility, ability, and confidence - but also the tools needed in case of stranger danger.
"Safety, situational awareness, that goes hand-in-hand. It's just for most parents, just as important as self-control and self-confidence," Krahala explained.
Start with, again, yelling, screaming, anything to draw attention.
"You're not my mother, you're not my father, fire, help! Anything you can do to create a scene and garner attention to yourself, so those around you can come to your aid," Krahala noted,
Next, break away techniques like a wrist release.
"Right here, we can see the thumb is pointing this way, so this represents the weakest part of the grip," Krahala said.
Krahala demonstrated it with his wife, but he said can be effective at any age.
"So I'm going to use, not just the muscles in my arms, but my hips, my shoulder, my entire body as I twist to release the grip," Krahala added.
Next, if you can't get away, Krahala said, "You can did sit down, dig your heels in, put on the brakes. Dead weight with their heels dug in is a lot harder to move then you think it is."
These are basic techniques, Krahala said, designed not to scare children by teaching them, but to empower them.
"Fire! Help! Help! Help! until help arrives," Krahala said.
There are many other steps Krahala said can empower children, if nothing else, with confidence and, for parents, peace of mind.
However, just like Moccia, again screaming and calling attention to the situation is the first step to safety.
