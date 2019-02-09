LAWRENCE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A couple months ago in Holyoke, Senator Elizabeth Warren said she would take a hard look at running for president after the mid-terms.
Today, her decision became official.
On Saturday afternoon in Lawrence, thousands gathered to watch Senator Warren her candidacy for president.
"I am a candidate for president of the United States of America," stated Senator Warren.
Senator Warren has been an outspoken critic of the president, and didn't miss the chance to criticize him again today.
"The man in the White House is," continued Senator Warren. "Not the cause of what is broken. He is just the latest and most extreme symptom of what's going wrong in America."
President Trump was quick to respond.
"Today Elizabeth Warren, sometimes referred to by me as Pocahontas, joined the race for President. Will she run as our first Native American presidential candidate, or has she decided that after 32 years, this is not playing so well anymore? See you on the campaign trail, Liz!"
The Trump campaign also reacting, saying in a statement:
"Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native American she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career."
Warren fought back, telling the crowd to get ready, because change is coming faster than you think.
She says she's ready to fight on the behalf of the working class.
"Let me tell you something," stated Senator Warren. "These same rich guys have been raging class warfare against hard working people for decades. I say it's time to fight back."
She says she's going to stand out against her competitors.
"I'm not taking a single check from a federal lobbyist," said Senator Warren. "I'm not taking applications from billionaires who want to run a super PAC on my behalf."
Warren is now expected to head to seven other states as she rallies up support, however.
The candidate field will grow even larger tomorrow when Senator Amy Klobuchar is expected to announce her candidacy as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.