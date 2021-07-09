SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren will be visiting Western Mass on Friday for a public meet and greet.
Warren will meet with the public outside of her office on Main Street in Springfield. She will be making remarks and answering questions about what's happening in the Senate and how she's fighting for Massachusetts families.
The Senator's office hours are scheduled for noon with doors opening at 11 a.m.
Mayor Domenic Sarno will welcome Warren upon her arrival.
“It is good to welcome Senator Warren back to Springfield. Here in Springfield and across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we are fortunate to have some of the best federally elected representatives advocating for us in Washington, DC.," said Sarno.
"Congressman Richard Neal and US Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren have always strong supporters for our community and are always there for us making sure that our concerns and our voices here in Springfield are heard at our nation’s capital.”
