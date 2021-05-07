(WGGB/WSHM) -- State Sen. Eric Lesser discussed tourism in western and eastern Massachusetts on Friday.
In this week's lunchtime livestream hosted by Lesser, he was joined by the presidents of both the greater Springfield and greater Boston convention and visitors bureaus.
They addressed challenges remaining for the tourism industry after record job losses due to the pandemic. Now, they said with restrictions lifting, the summer looks promising.
"We are hanging our hat on all the great outdoor activities. Most of our tours are open air. We've got the duck tours and great trolley tours and whale watches, so there's plenty to do and I think people are going to discover a whole new Boston this summer," said Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
In western Massachusetts, there's plenty to do including Six Flags New England, MGM Springfield, ziplining, and whitewater rafting on the Deerfield River.
