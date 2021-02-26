AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Senator Eric Lesser continued his weekly lunchtime livestream series on Friday with UMass Amherst Chancellor Dr. Kumble Subbaswamy
The two chatted for more than 30 minutes about a wide-range of topics, including the impact COVID-19 has had on UMass and the college experience in general.
Subbaswamy said colleges and universities need to continue to work on improving the online learning model.
"There's always been the belief that online learning is inherently inferior to face-to-face learning. That proposition has now changed into how can we make online learning just as effective and enriched as face-to-face, because you're going to be in an online learning world for almost a year, year and a half," Subbaswamy explained.
Subbaswamy said online learning will at least partially remain part of the upcoming fall semester. He said they're now looking at different scenarios, including one that could bring students on-campus for their first two years, then move to a more online learning environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.