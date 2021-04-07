SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, Senator Ed Markey joined Springfield City Councilors to discuss the Biomass Waste facility that was almost placed in Springfield.
Last week, the Mass. Department of Public Health revoked the air permit proposed by Palmer Renewable Energy.
Creators intended for the plant to burn wood to create electricity on Page Boulevard.
Senator Markey stressed the damage this would have done to the Springfield community, claiming environmental justice has been served.
“This plant would cause asthma in your children, smog to our streets,” Sen. Markey said.
The Springfield City Council has been speaking out against the Biomass plant since 2011.
