WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday.
He called on the federal government to increase funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Markey said before the pandemic, 26 million households were eligible for the energy assistance program, 160,000 of those from Massachusetts.
However, Markey said LIHEAP funding has remained stagnant since 2005.
Energy experts predict an additional five million families across the country will require this assistance this year due to the pandemic.
“We are teetering on the edge of a financial cliff that is forcing already vulnerable households to make the impossible decision of either putting food on the table, covering rent, or keeping the heat on through the cold winter months,” Markey said.
He said this increase in funding will help as many as seven million families pay off their escalating utility debt.
As of now, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is set to expire on December 26.
