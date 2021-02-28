SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey hosted a live stream event Sunday afternoon.
This event comes after he introduced a new bill that aims to cut emissions and make roads safer for everyone. During the live stream, he also touched on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.
"On Friday, the House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan that meets the urgency of the moment and the scale of the crisis," he said. "The package will provide America with more shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools, and people in jobs."
Markey also said if the bill does pass, Massachusetts will get enough money to combat the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.