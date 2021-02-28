Markey also said if the bill does pass, Massachusetts will get enough money to combat the virus.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey hosted a live stream event Sunday afternoon.

This event comes after he introduced a new bill that aims to cut emissions and make roads safer for everyone. During the live stream, he also touched on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package.

Sen. MARKEY STREAM

(Western Mass News photo)

"On Friday, the House of Representatives passed the $1.9 trillion rescue plan that meets the urgency of the moment and the scale of the crisis," he said. "The package will provide America with more shots in arms, money in pockets, children in schools, and people in jobs."

