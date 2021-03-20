SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey met with a local restaurant owner from Springfield on Saturday to discuss a $28 billion grant program. The grant is part of the American Rescue Plan for restaurants and bars.

This development is huge for restaurant owners. This money, meant to help them keep their lights on without paying it back.

“Our restaurants have been hurting. Massachusetts has lost more than 85,000 industry jobs during the pandemic, and businesses in Black, brown, and Latinx communities continue to be disproportionately impacted by these closures and layoffs," Markey said.

The senator met with minority-owned restaurant owners to hear their concerns about operating in a COVID-19 pandemic world. For one Springfield restaurant, the $28 billion grant announcement is reassuring.

“This $28 billion grant, the fact that it's a grant, it's available, and it's going to be easier to access, is a blessing," said Melvin Lockett, owner of Khi & Eli's Food For The Soul.

Lockett had to move his business to mostly takeout. Trying to stay open during the pandemic, he said he had to find creative ways to keep the lights on without taking out a loan.

“You don't want to be taking a big substantial loan, and then you're worried about, 'Okay now I have this loan, but then and I have to pay it back,'” he explained.

Back when the CARES Act passed in March of last year, they started the Paycheck Protection Program or the PPP. But Lockett added that it wasn’t something on his radar.

“We were one of those businesses that weren't able to access the PPP, just from lack of knowledge," he said.

Now, the senator wants to make sure minority-owned restaurants are in the loop to receive help since this aid will go a long way for people like Lockett.