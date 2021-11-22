BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey joined with leaders at Boston Medical Center on Monday to discuss the need to expand the child tax credit program.
This month alone, 667,000 enhanced child tax credit payments were distributed to families across the Bay State.
Through the American Rescue Plan, child tax credits were expanded for 2021, but the Build Back Better Act, that passed the House last week, includes a provision to extend that program through 2022.
Markey said he wants to ensure families have the resources they need.
"We have now seen the evidence of the impact that the child tax credit has in lifting children out of poverty, so we don't want to go backwards," Markey explained.
Markey says the Senate has set a Christmas adjournment deadline to approve this legislation. He added that, eventually, his goal is to make the child tax credits permanent.
