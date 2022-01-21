SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey put masks in the spotlight on Friday. He is encouraging the people of Massachusetts to wear a quality mask to protect themselves from COVID-19's omicron variant.
"What is the best way for people to protect themselves?" Markey asked.
Markey held a mask discussion on Friday with the self-proclaimed "Mask Nerd" Alex Collins. The duo encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, but said as long as masks are needed, we should use the best available.
For Collins, he said that's an N95, which is federally regulated. He told Western Mass News that they provide a layer of protection that is electrostatically charged.
"If you've ever rubbed a balloon against your head and pulled away and it pulls your hair, that same phenomenon is built into the filtered material. By using that material, we can collect 99-percent roughly of the COVID respiratory aerosols,” Collins explained.
He also said they're designed to benefit the person wearing the mask and the people around them.
"If you happen to be infected with COVID, you can protect others. Not just as good as a cloth mask, but better than a cloth mask,” Collins noted.
The Biden administration announced this week that 400 million N95 masks will be distributed to local pharmacies and health centers starting late next week. In the meantime, Markey and Collins said people should be wary of KN95's, which are mass produced in China with little regulation.
"I'm just hoping that the manufacturer did a good job, but there's no NIOSH certification on it…There's no confidence in that purchase. In fact, that mask you're holding doesn't even conform to the KN95 standard,” Markey added.
Markey said next week, he will be calling on the Department of Justice's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force to investigate retailers who are selling counterfeit masks.
"We need to protect Americans who are taking the right steps to purchase masks from being dangerously ripped off,” Markey noted.
Markey also said he will be calling on the CDC and FDA next week to provide clear guidance for consumers on masks.
