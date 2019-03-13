SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Most children and teens use the internet everyday whether it be for fun or for homework.
However, more and more we're hearing about big tech companies taking advantage of minors and targeting them for personal information without their consent.
When children and teens use the internet, they could be allowing personal information to be stolen, when they sign up for games, apps and even homework websites.
It's a growing problem that has parents concerned.
The Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act - otherwise known as COPPA - took effect in 2000, designed to protect the privacy of children under 13.
Now, Sen. Ed Markey, the original House author of COPPA, and Sen. Hawley of Missouri have introduced new legislation goes even further by prohibiting internet companies from collecting personal data and location information from anyone under 13 without parents consent and 13 to 15 years old without the user's consent.
In a statement regarding online protection for minors, Markey said: "In the 21st century, we need to pass bipartisan and bicameral COPPA 2.0 legislation that puts children's well-being at the top of congress's priority list. If we can agree on anything, it should be that children deserve strong and effective protections online."
Western Mass News spoke to professionals at GoGeeks in East Longmeadow, who understand why parents are concerned with their kids online.
"You know, there's always a danger element. You collect data about children and what if this data falls into the wrong hands. Does it reveal where they live or where they go to school to predators out there?" said Stan Prager with GoGeeks.
Until the legislation is passed, there are steps parents can take to protect their kids online.
One way to check up on your kids is to look through their browser history and if they are looking to download apps, they have to use a password that only you know to get access.
Once approved, tech compaines would have a year before they would be required to disclose to users how the data is collected.
