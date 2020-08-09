NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With talks on a new stimulus package stalled between the House and Senate, President Donald Trump signed four new executive actions Saturday to help Americans affected by the pandemic.
But some legislators are critical of the benefits.
Sen. Ed Markey said he thinks the president’s order is not doing enough to help families.
Here is what the four executive actions are:
- The president signed to give an additional $400 a week in unemployment benefits, which is less than the previous $600 extra dollars a week.
- The White House is requiring states to pay 25% of this $400 additional benefit for workers.
- He also signed for a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year, assistance to renters and homeowners, and deferred student loan payments.
But Markey told Western Mass News the benefits are weak.
“What the president is doing is just too little,” he said. “It’s not enough. Families need real help, real support and they’re not getting that right now. They’re absolutely not getting the help they need.”
He said there is also not enough assistance for states and schools.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she wants to reach an agreement with Senate Republicans on a new stimulus package soon.
