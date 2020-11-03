(AP) -- Sen. Edward Markey defeated Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer from Dover who said he would clean house in Washington, to win another six-year term in office Tuesday.
The 74-year-old Markey has served for decades in Congress, first in the House and later in the Senate.
He faced one of the highest-profile challenges of his career earlier this year when Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III tried unsuccessfully to oust him during the Democratic primary.
The state’s other U.S. senator — Democrat Elizabeth Warren — isn’t up for reelection until 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.