(AP) -- Sen. Edward Markey defeated Republican challenger Kevin O’Connor, a lawyer from Dover who said he would clean house in Washington, to win another six-year term in office Tuesday.

The 74-year-old Markey has served for decades in Congress, first in the House and later in the Senate.

He faced one of the highest-profile challenges of his career earlier this year when Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III tried unsuccessfully to oust him during the Democratic primary.

The state’s other U.S. senator — Democrat Elizabeth Warren — isn’t up for reelection until 2024.

