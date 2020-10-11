SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey said Democrats are going to do everything they can to slow the process down of Amy Coney Barrett filling the vacant seat on the United States Supreme Court.
“We are going to use every procedural tool at our discretion in order to fight them,” Markey said.
Markey said that with some Senate members testing positive for COVID-19, safety should come before Barrett’s Supreme Court hearings set to begin on Monday.
“Mitch McConnell has the ability to steamroll through the entire process,” he said. “We had three members of the Senate test positive for coronavirus in the last 10 days. We are Democrats. We’re saying let’s just slow down.”
Markey said the LGBTQ community is under direct attack with the nomination of Judge Barrett.
“Judge Amy Coney Barrett personifies the hostility to the LGBTQ community and its right,” he said. “We cannot allow such corrupt partisanship to take presidents over justice and liberty in our country.”
He said he will continue to fight for LGBTQ rights and said he will fight to make sure Barrett is not a member of the Supreme Court.
“This is absolutely wrong what the Republicans are doing and the consequences for families across our country will be catastrophic,” he said.
The hearings for Barrett are set to begin tomorrow. Stick with Western Mass News for continued coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.