BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Ed Markey spoke out on Thursday about the COVID-19 relief package and how it addresses an educational inequality known as the "homework gap."
It's a way to make sure students can access online learning.
“12 million students in the United States, who a year into this pandemic, still do not have internet access at home and are unable to participate in online learning," he said. "I'm proud to say the American Rescue Plan includes my Emergency Educational Connections Act. With more than $7 billion in distance learning funding to ensure that all K-12 students have the internet and tools they need to continue their education online."
Markey added that Massachusetts could receive an additional $100 million in additional funding to connect students across the Commonwealth.
