SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News spoke with Senator Ed Markey about his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
He said he feels the former president got a free pass during the fifth day of proceedings.
He told Western Mass News he believes the evidence against the former president was made clear. He told us the case showed that Trump violated the U.S. Constitution and that the former president incited the insurrection and may have taken pleasure in it.
"Unfortunately, the Republicans care more about their loyalty to Donald Trump than they cared about their loyalty to the United States Constitution, and the truth," he said.
The senator said it's unfortunate that the Senate portion of the impeachment is over and that it resulted in a failure to convict.
